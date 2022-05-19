Hong Kong to distribute 170,000 RAT kits following sewage COVID-19 detection
HONG KONG, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Wednesday that it will distribute about 170,000 sets of the COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits to people in some areas of the city as part of a follow-up on recent detection of the COVID-19 virus in sewage samples.
The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers, and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads, in order to help identify infected persons, it said.
The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.
In efforts to combat COVID-19, the HKSAR government's Environmental Protection Department and the Drainage Services Department have strengthened the sampling of sewage in all districts of Hong Kong for COVID-19 virus testing.
On Wednesday, Hong Kong registered 127 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 202 additional cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- HKSAR ExCo endorses reorganisation of gov't structure
- HKSAR gov't urges public to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in accordance with vaccine pass requirements
- China's Hong Kong adds 4 countries to list of places of recognized COVID-19 jab records
- Positive COVID-19 results continue to be found in Hong Kong's sewage samples
- Anti-China forces in Hong Kong have no extrajudicial privileges: commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.