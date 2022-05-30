HKSAR gov't continues tracing COVID-19 through sewage surveillance

Xinhua) 08:53, May 30, 2022

HONG KONG, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Sunday that the COVID-19 virus continues to be detected in sewage samples from different areas in Hong Kong, indicating that there may be hidden cases in these areas.

About 240,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers, and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads, in order to help identify infected people, it said.

The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.

In order to combat COVID-19, the HKSAR government's Environmental Protection Department and the Drainage Services Department have strengthened the sampling of sewage in all districts of Hong Kong for COVID-19 virus testing.

On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 108 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 129 additional cases through self-reported RATs, official data showed.

