Premier Li grants appointment certificate to John Lee as HKSAR chief executive
(Xinhua) 16:49, May 30, 2022
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang granted the official certificate of appointment to John Lee as the sixth-term chief executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
