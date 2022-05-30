Premier Li grants appointment certificate to John Lee as HKSAR chief executive

Xinhua) 16:49, May 30, 2022

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang granted the official certificate of appointment to John Lee as the sixth-term chief executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday.

