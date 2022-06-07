Hong Kong's home vaccination service offers jabs to 18,000 people

Xinhua) 09:39, June 07, 2022

HONG KONG, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Home Vaccination Service rolled out in late April has administered vaccination to nearly 18,000 people, the latest data showed Monday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government is appealing to elderly persons aged 70 or above or persons with impaired mobility due to illness or physical disability who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine before to seize the opportunity to register for the free door-to-door vaccination service via the Home Vaccination Service website or the enquiry hotline as soon as possible.

Starting from June 13, the Home Vaccination Call Center will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Over 27,000 people have registered for the service since the call center commenced its operation in mid-April.

Since the start of a mass inoculation program in February last year, about 6.7 million people, or 92.2 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 6.36 million, or 87.4 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

As of Monday, more than 60 percent of the eligible people in Hong Kong have taken their third booster dose, while around 118,700 people have taken the fourth dose.

On Monday, Hong Kong registered 211 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 332 additional cases through self-reported RAT tests, official data showed.

