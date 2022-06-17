International forum held in Hong Kong on achievements of "one country, two systems"

Xinhua) 11:23, June 17, 2022

Guests attend the launch ceremony of the Bauhinia Culture International Forum in south China's Hong Kong, June 16, 2022. The international forum was held here Thursday to discuss achievements and prospects of the practice of the "one country, two systems" principle in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

HONG KONG, June 16 (Xinhua) -- An international forum was held here Thursday to discuss achievements and prospects of the practice of the "one country, two systems" principle in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Attended by scholars and entrepreneurs from multiple countries online and in person, the Bauhinia Culture International Forum focusing on the theme of "one country, two systems" was among celebration events for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

When addressing the forum, Carrie Lam, chief executive of the HKSAR, said that the "one country, two systems" principle has stood the test of time.

"After 25 years of implementation, the Basic Law and the 'one country, two systems' principle have proven to be the cornerstone of the fundamental safeguards for Hong Kong's prosperity and long-term stability," Lam said.

John Lee, the newly-appointed sixth-term chief executive of the HKSAR, said in his address that the "one country, two systems" principle and the Basic Law that enshrines it have brought forward notable successes over the past 25 years.

Looking forward, Lee said that he and his team would rise up to challenges, focus on efficiency and effectiveness, and deliver results.

Huang Liuquan, deputy head of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said in a video address that the "one country, two systems" principle represents not only the common wish of the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, but also is in line with the interests of foreign investors and various countries.

Hong Kong is at a critical stage for greater prosperity and effective governance, said Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the HKSAR, adding that with joint efforts, Hong Kong will become "a bright pearl with more thriving economy, more harmonious environment, higher quality democracy, better rule of law and happier life."

