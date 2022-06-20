HKSAR chief executive greets newly-appointed principal officials of incoming gov't

Xinhua) 09:28, June 20, 2022

HONG KONG, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Sunday extended congratulations to the principal officials of the sixth-term government of the HKSAR, who were newly appointed by the central government.

Lam said in a statement that she believes that under the leadership of the incoming chief executive, the officials will steadfastly implement the "one country, two systems" principle, focus on development as the top priority, and strive to resolve those economic and livelihood issues of common concern with perseverance and dedication.

Lam said in her final policy address delivered last year that with the improved electoral system, she hoped that more patriots who love Hong Kong and have the aspirations, ability and commitment will be willing to join the governing team, making contributions to the HKSAR and the country.

"I am pleased to learn that the incoming chief executive has smoothly formed his cabinet and I wish that the new governing team will act in concert to enable Hong Kong to forge ahead towards development and prosperity," she said.

Lam also expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the incumbent principal officials for their diligence and dedication over the past five years in tackling difficulties and challenges together with her, and in bringing Hong Kong back on the right track of "one country, two systems."

Lam said that they have also served the community well under their respective policy purviews in order to build a better Hong Kong and wished each and every one of them all the best.

