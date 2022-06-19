We Are China

China's State Council appoints principal officials of sixth-term HKSAR gov't

Xinhua) 14:09, June 19, 2022

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Sunday appointed principal officials of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) based on the nominations put forward by the incoming HKSAR chief executive John Lee.

Chan Kwok-ki was appointed Chief Secretary for Administration.

Paul Chan was appointed Financial Secretary.

Paul Lam Ting-kwok was appointed Secretary for Justice.

Cheuk Wing-hing was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration.

Michael Wong was appointed Deputy Financial Secretary.

Cheung Kwok-kwan was appointed Deputy Secretary for Justice.

Ingrid Yeung was appointed Secretary for the Civil Service.

Alice Mak was appointed Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs.

Tang Ping-keung was appointed Secretary for Security.

Erick Tsang Kwok-wai was appointed Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs.

Lo Chung-mau was appointed Secretary for Health.

Christopher Hui was appointed Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury.

Choi Yuk-lin was appointed Secretary for Education.

Bernadette Linn was appointed Secretary for Development.

Algernon Yau was appointed Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development.

Winnie Ho was appointed Secretary for Housing.

Lam Sai-hung was appointed Secretary for Transport and Logistics.

Chris Sun was appointed Secretary for Labour and Welfare.

Tse Chin-wan was appointed Secretary for Environment and Ecology.

Sun Dong was appointed Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry.

Kevin Yeung was appointed Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Woo Ying-ming was appointed the Commissioner of Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Nelson Lam was appointed the Director of Audit.

Siu Chak-yee was appointed the Commissioner of Police.

Au Ka-wang was appointed the Director of Immigration.

Louise Ho was appointed the Commissioner of Customs and Excise.

The officials will assume office on July 1, 2022.

