Newly-appointed principal officials of incoming gov't pledge to lead Hong Kong from stability to prosperity

Xinhua) 09:04, June 20, 2022

HONG KONG, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Incoming Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee and the newly-appointed principal officials expressed their gratitude for the central government's appointment during a press conference held on Sunday.

Lee and the governing team of the HKSAR's sixth-term government said that they will lead Hong Kong in ushering in a new chapter from stability to prosperity.

Lee expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the central government for accepting and approving his nominations in accordance with the Basic Law of the HKSAR.

The 26 appointed principal officials comprise 21 politically accountable and five non-politically accountable officials. Among the 26 principal officials, six are female, or about a quarter of the team, which is the highest ratio in the HKSAR government ever.

Lee also expressed his gratitude to Carrie Lam, the incumbent chief executive, for the work done during the transition into the new-term government.

"This team is united and loyal, and we share the same ideal of governance," he said, adding that they will be result-oriented with emphases on team spirit and execution.

Lee said that the next five years will be a crucial time for Hong Kong to advance from stability to prosperity, where he and his team will rise to the challenges and make good use of the unique advantages under the "one country, two systems" principle to start a new chapter for Hong Kong together.

Chief Secretary for Administration designate Chan Kwok-ki said that he would do his best to assist Lee in the accurate implementation of "one country, two systems," and would coordinate various bureaux to formulate and fully implement policies that are beneficial to Hong Kong, as well as seize the opportunities brought about by the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

"Hong Kong is at an important starting point in its transition from stability to prosperity, and we must seize the opportunity and work hard for a better life of the Hong Kong people," Chan said.

Financial Secretary designate Paul Chan said that although the external environment facing Hong Kong in the next few years will remain complex and daunting, he is confident that with the firm support of the central government and the strong leadership of the incoming chief executive, the new-term government will do its best to push forward the socio-economic development of Hong Kong, opening a new chapter of stability and prosperity for Hong Kong with a spirit of innovation, perseverance and unparalleled fighting spirit.

Secretary for Justice designate Paul Lam said that the rule of law is essential for Hong Kong to enhance its status as an international financial, shipping and trade center, and establish the city as a center for international legal and dispute resolution services in the Asia-Pacific, adding that he will firmly uphold the rule of law and make every Hong Kong resident proud of it.

