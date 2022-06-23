Vibrant HK to celebrate 25th anniversary of return to motherland
A ferry with flags marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland sails at the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, June 22, 2022.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
People pass celebratory posters on an overbridge in Hong Kong, south China, June 22, 2022.
People pass celebratory posters on an overbridge in Hong Kong, south China, June 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Celebratory billboards are seen in Hong Kong, south China, June 22, 2022.
Celebratory billboards are seen in Hong Kong, south China, June 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows a flower parterre marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in a park in Hong Kong, south China.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows a flower parterre marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in a park in Hong Kong, south China.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Celebratory posters are seen in a street in Hong Kong, south China, June 22, 2022.
Celebratory posters are seen in a street in Hong Kong, south China, June 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows an installation marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in a park in Hong Kong, south China.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
A celebratory poster is seen in a street in Hong Kong, south China, June 22, 2022.
A celebratory poster is seen in a street in Hong Kong, south China, June 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
A celebratory poster is seen in a street in Hong Kong, south China, June 22, 2022.
A celebratory poster is seen in a street in Hong Kong, south China, June 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
A celebratory poster is seen at a street in Hong Kong, south China, June 22, 2022.
A celebratory poster is seen at a street in Hong Kong, south China, June 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
A ferry with flags marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland sails at the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, June 22, 2022.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Photos
