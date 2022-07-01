HKSAR anniversary meeting, inaugural ceremony of sixth-term gov't begin

Xinhua) 10:17, July 01, 2022

HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) began here Friday morning.

The national anthem of the People's Republic of China was played and sung.

