Home>>
HKSAR anniversary meeting, inaugural ceremony of sixth-term gov't begin
(Xinhua) 10:17, July 01, 2022
HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) began here Friday morning.
The national anthem of the People's Republic of China was played and sung.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- President Xi meets HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam
- Activities launched to celebrate 25th anniv. of Hong Kong's return to motherland
- Commentary: Hong Kong poised for greater success under "one country, two systems"
- Feature: Hong Kong Palace Museum -- a new cultural landmark of Hong Kong
- Hong Kong to distribute 190,000 RAT kits following sewage COVID-19 detection
- Hong Kong's successes propelled by motherland's unwavering support
- Greater success expected for Hong Kong under "one country, two systems"
- Xi to attend meeting marking 25th anniversary of HK's return to motherland
- Retaining competitive edge, Hong Kong embarks on new journey toward prosperity
- Factbox: Highlights of Hong Kong's development achievements since its return to motherland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.