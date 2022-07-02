Xi's remarks draw blueprint for development of Hong Kong: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks at the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland have drawn a blueprint for the development of Hong Kong, and clarified the direction of the steady and sustained implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

President Xi attended the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Friday in Hong Kong and inspected HKSAR, and was warmly welcomed by people from all walks of life in Hong Kong, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing.

President Xi made an important speech at the celebration, which has drawn a blueprint for the development of Hong Kong and clarified the direction of the steady and sustained implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle, Zhao said.

"We believe that with the strong leadership and firm support of the central government, with the great motherland as strong backing and with the solidarity and struggles of more than 7 million Hong Kong compatriots, Hong Kong will surely create a better tomorrow," he said.

He said that certain Western countries have made irresponsible remarks about the practice of the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong, and meddled in Hong Kong affairs, which are purely China's internal affairs. "China firmly rejects and strongly condemns this," he said.

He noted that these countries always talk about "democracy" and "human rights," yet they turn a blind eye to their own serious problems and deplorable records.

"We would like to warn these countries that any slander of the successful practice of 'one country, two systems' is futile, and any interference in China's internal affairs is not allowed," Zhao said, adding that no external force can stop the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems" and the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

