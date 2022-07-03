Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Borrow a pair of wings from crane to soar up to sky

Xinhua) 09:47, July 03, 2022

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- "I would like to borrow a pair of wings from the crane to soar up to the sky," Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday quoted the poem by Meng Jiao in Tang Dynasty (618-907) when delivering a speech during a trip to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Xi cited the line when addressing the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to encourage Hong Kong to create a splendid feat.

In the speech, Xi said that China's national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability, and the successful practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong is an important part of this historic process.

Xi said that with the strong backing of the motherland and the solid guarantee provided by "one country, two systems," Hong Kong will surely create a splendid feat on the journey ahead toward the second centenary goal of building China into a modern socialist country in all respects, and will share the glory of the Chinese nation's rejuvenation together with people in the rest of the country.

