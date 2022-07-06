Relive moments: Xi, Merkel open Panda Garden at Berlin Zoo

(People's Daily App) 08:37, July 06, 2022

President Xi Jinping and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended the opening ceremony of the Panda Garden at the Berlin Zoo on July 5, 2017.

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were warmly welcomed by Merkel when they arrived at the zoo in the German capital. They walked to the Panda Garden together along a pathway decorated with red lanterns.

At the opening ceremony, Xi said he was delighted to see Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, two pandas from China's Sichuan Province, make their debut to the German public and have a new and pretty home at the zoo. It is of great significance to restart China-Germany giant panda protection and research cooperation upon the 45th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties, Xi said.

