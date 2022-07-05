Xi calls for putting development front and center on international agenda

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with countries around the world to put development front and center on the international agenda, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to a forum on global development attended by think tank and media representatives in Beijing.

Currently, the world is affected by the combined impacts of major changes and a raging pandemic, the global economic recovery is fragile, and there is a widening North-South gap, Xi said.

"As the world enters a new period of turbulence and transformation, promoting development has become a major topic facing humanity," Xi said. "Therefore, China proposes the Global Development Initiative."

China stands ready to work with other countries in upholding the people-centered approach, and pursuing inclusiveness and benefits for all, innovation-driven development and harmony between human and nature, Xi said.

The country is also willing to push for putting development front and center on the international agenda, accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and promote a stronger, greener and healthier global development, he said.

Xi's letter was read out at the forum by Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, who also delivered a speech at the event.

The "Global Development: Common Mission and Contributions" Think Tank & Media Forum was sponsored by the State Council Information Office.

