Xi in my eyes | A broad-minded leader

Xinhua) 14:46, July 07, 2022

In the eyes of Phinij Jarusombat, former Thai deputy prime minister, Chinese President Xi Jinping is a broad-minded leader with poise, unswerving determination and creativity. Most of all, he "has a pure heart."

Phinij spoke highly of China's opening-up and the Belt and Road Initiative. "As the country entered into a new era, President Xi Jinping is leading the Chinese people to prosperity," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)