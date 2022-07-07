Home>>
Xi in my eyes | A broad-minded leader
(Xinhua) 14:46, July 07, 2022
In the eyes of Phinij Jarusombat, former Thai deputy prime minister, Chinese President Xi Jinping is a broad-minded leader with poise, unswerving determination and creativity. Most of all, he "has a pure heart."
Phinij spoke highly of China's opening-up and the Belt and Road Initiative. "As the country entered into a new era, President Xi Jinping is leading the Chinese people to prosperity," he said.
