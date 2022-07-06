Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Well-measured use of nature key to ecological conservation

Xinhua) 09:16, July 06, 2022

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- "The well-measured use of natural resources is key to ecological conservation," Chinese President Xi Jinping once quoted an ancient official's proposal, which deeply echoes Xi's vision for ecological civilization.

The quote was taken from the policy proposal from Lu Zhi, a prominent politician in the Tang Dynasty (618-907). Lu held that what nature can offer and what humans can produce both have their limits, so people should obtain and use natural resources in a restrained manner.

In order to push forward the country's drive of ecological conservation, President Xi has also stressed the need to raise people's awareness, develop a conservation system in which everyone plays a part, and mainstream ecological conservation into every aspect of social life.

Chinese central authorities have carried out rounds of scrutiny of local governments' work in environmental protection and ecological conservation, with particular focus on finding and tackling problems such as the pollution and damage of ecological environment and resources.

China's energy consumption per unit of GDP, or energy intensity, declined by 28.7 percent from 2011 to 2020.

