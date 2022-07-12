CPC circular stresses study of 4th volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China"

Xinhua) 08:16, July 12, 2022

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The publicity and organization departments of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee have jointly issued a circular calling for Party members to study the newly published fourth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China."

The latest volume contains 109 pieces of the spoken and written works of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, from Feb. 3, 2020, to May 10, 2022. It is divided into 21 sections by topic.

The volume is an authoritative work that fully and systematically reflects Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, according to the circular.

It noted that studying the volume is a major political task to equip Party members and educate the people with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

