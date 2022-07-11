China strives on a splendid development road: Palestinian political party leader

China is playing an increasingly significant role in international affairs under the leadership of general secretary Xi Jinping of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said Ahmed Majdalani, secretary general of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front (PPSF).

In 2017, Majdalani participated in the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting held in Beijing together with other Palestinian political party leaders, and listened to a keynote speech delivered by Xi at the opening ceremony.

During the meeting, he learned that Xi always visits the primary level for research and studies, listening to people's voices.

Last July, Majdalani joined the CPC and World Political Parties Summit online. Majdalani said Xi's keynote speech was impressive, fully demonstrating China's image as a major country that adheres to multilateralism and actively performs its international responsibilities, as well as the CPC's sincerity to work with all parties to build a better world.

Majdalani has always paid close attention to China's development and Chinese experiences. The book titled "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" is a major channel for him to learn the governance practice of the CPC.

"Xi's important remarks on politics, economy, culture, society, military and diplomacy mirrored his broad vision, profound knowledge, firm resolution and pioneering spirit," Majdalani told People's Daily.

Majdalani said Xi's profound expounding on comprehensively deepening reform and advancing the modernization of China’s governance system and capability has provided solutions to a series of major issues concerning China's development, said the Palestinian.

Focusing on peace and development, which are the underlying trends of the times, Xi has come up with a series of new original governance philosophies, concepts and strategies, which have placed a profound impact on the world, Majdalani noted.

"China is committed to openness, connectivity and win-win cooperation. It conforms to the general trend of historical development and works to build international consensus, which demonstrates the broad vision to the future and sense of historical responsibility of the Chinese leader," Majdalani said, adding that the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind marks an important contribution of China to the world.

Majdalani said the Belt and Road Initiative is an important public good offered by China to advance international cooperation and improve global governance. The initiative follows the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. It promotes complementary advantages of the countries and regions along its route to narrow the development gap, which helps realize common development and prosperity.

China adheres to true multilateralism and firmly safeguards the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law, Majdalani noted. He said the country is working with the international society to make the global governance system fairer and more equitable.

"Under the leadership of the CPC, China has won the battle against poverty and built a moderately prosperous society in all respects as scheduled. It has embarked on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country," Majdalani said.

The 1.4 billion Chinese people are making relentless and concerted efforts to achieve the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, he noted, adding that China is striving on a splendid road of development and will make more positive contributions to the development of human society.

The PPSF and the CPC enjoy a long history of friendship, Majdalani said. His interaction with the CPC and the Chinese people has left him with beautiful memories, and the most impressive of which is the integrity and kindness of the Chinese people.

"Palestine and China have always been good partners in common development. China is a staunch supporter of the just cause of the Palestinian people. The two countries respect and support each other, and are good brothers, good partners and good friends that work together for world peace and development," Majdalani noted.

