Xi urges young people across Taiwan Strait to strive for national rejuvenation
(Xinhua) 13:28, July 12, 2022
BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has urged young people across the Taiwan Strait to jointly strive for the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.
Xi made the remarks in a letter replying to young people from Taiwan who are attending the Straits Youth Forum held in Xiamen, Fujian Province from Monday to Tuesday.
