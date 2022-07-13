Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to young people from Taiwan attending the Straits Youth Forum

Xinhua) 08:22, July 13, 2022

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's letter replying to young people from China's Taiwan who were attending the Straits Youth Forum.

Dear young friends from Taiwan at the Straits Youth Forum,

I have received your letter, and I am pleased to learn that through attending the forum, you have formed closer ties with the mainland where you have found the stage to realize your dreams and witnessed with your own eyes the rapid changes taking place in the motherland. I am also very glad to know that you have felt the deep attachment like family members between compatriots across the Taiwan Strait.

A nation will prosper only when its young people thrive, and a country will be strong only when its young people have strength. The future of the motherland and the nation lies with the youth. We will, as always, create favorable conditions for young people across the Strait to learn from each other, and provide more convenience for young people from Taiwan to study, find jobs, start businesses and live in the mainland.

I hope you will share your experiences and insights about the mainland with your peers in Taiwan so that Taiwan youth will know more about the mainland, and join hands with young people in the mainland to strive with tenacity and make their life blossom in the great process of realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi Jinping

July 11, 2022

