Bridge connects cities and futures in China's Greater Bay Area
By Sun Tianren, Fan Jingyi and Di Jingyuan (People's Daily App) 13:56, July 13, 2022
President Xi Jinping announced the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in the city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on October 23, 2018. The opening of the bridge marked a new stage in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
