Xi stresses community work in Urumqi inspection
(Xinhua) 09:42, July 15, 2022
URUMQI, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said he attaches great importance to the work at the community level during his inspection in the city of Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Xi visited the residential community of Guyuanxiang in the Tianshan District on Wednesday morning.
Noting that a lot of work must be done by relying on communities, Xi urged authorities to put more effort into community-level work to better learn and respond to the needs of the people.
Xi also called for strengthening Party organizations at the community level and improving services in communities to benefit residents of all ethnic groups.
