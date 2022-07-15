Home>>
Xi inspects Shihezi City of Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 10:02, July 15, 2022
URUMQI, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited Shihezi City on Wednesday afternoon during an inspection tour in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
