Xi inspects Shihezi City of Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:02, July 15, 2022

URUMQI, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited Shihezi City on Wednesday afternoon during an inspection tour in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

