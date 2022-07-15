Xi inspects Turpan City of Xinjiang

July 15, 2022

URUMQI, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited Turpan City on Thursday afternoon during an inspection tour in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Xi visited Grape Valley, a local village, and Jiaohe Ruins to learn about the city's efforts to develop distinctive industries, boost rural revitalization, and preserve and use cultural heritage.

