Home>>
Xi inspects Turpan City of Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 14:23, July 15, 2022
URUMQI, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited Turpan City on Thursday afternoon during an inspection tour in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Xi visited Grape Valley, a local village, and Jiaohe Ruins to learn about the city's efforts to develop distinctive industries, boost rural revitalization, and preserve and use cultural heritage.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi stresses making Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps stronger, more prosperous
- Xi inspects Shihezi City of Xinjiang
- Xi says Xinjiang is a hub in Belt and Road cooperation
- Xi stresses community work in Urumqi inspection
- Xi stresses protecting cultural heritage after watching ethnic performance in Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.