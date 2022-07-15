Home>>
Xi stresses protecting cultural heritage after watching ethnic performance in Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 09:41, July 15, 2022
URUMQI, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, watched a show of the Kirgiz ethnic minority epic Manas at the Museum of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Wednesday morning.
Xi also talked with the performers of the Manas, which has been inscribed as an intangible cultural heritage.
Xi said the extensive and profound Chinese civilization is composed of outstanding cultures of various ethnic groups.
A cultural heritage like the Manas is a treasure of both the ethnic minority and the Chinese nation, Xi said, urging better preservation and promotion efforts.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi inspects Urumqi in China's Xinjiang
- Bridge connects cities and futures in China's Greater Bay Area
- English edition of Xi's diplomatic speeches published
- Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to young people from Taiwan attending the Straits Youth Forum
- Xi encourages young people across the Taiwan Strait to strive for national rejuvenation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.