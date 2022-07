We Are China

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 14:32, July 19, 2022

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed four new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Tuesday.

Li Jian has been appointed ambassador to Algeria, replacing Li Lianhe.

Xu Jie has been appointed ambassador to Cape Verde, replacing Du Xiaocong.

Hu Changchun has been appointed Head of Chinese Mission and ambassador to the African Union, replacing Liu Yuxi.

Chen Xi has been appointed ambassador to Nicaragua.

