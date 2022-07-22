Experts expound on Xi's address at HKSAR anniversary meeting, inaugural ceremony of sixth-term gov't

Xinhua) 09:55, July 22, 2022

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping's address at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) marked a milestone in the development history of the cause of "one country, two systems," experts have said.

Xi said in the address that the "one country, two systems" principle must be fully and faithfully implemented.

Qi Pengfei, director of the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao research center under Renmin University of China, said this is the general requirement for practicing "one country, two systems."

On the relationship between "one country" and "two systems," Huang Ping, director of the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao research center under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said "one country" is like the roots of a tree, and for a tree to grow tall and luxuriant, its roots must run deep and strong.

It is the key to good governance in the special administrative regions (SARs) that the enforcement of the central authorities' overall jurisdiction dovetails with the fulfillment of a high degree of autonomy in the SARs, noted Chen Duanhong, a professor at the Law School of Peking University.

Xi said in his address that the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" must be implemented.

Huang Ping said ensuring Hong Kong is administered by patriots is an essential requirement for Hong Kong's enduring prosperity and stability.

Xi also said that Hong Kong should maintain its distinctive status and advantages.

Chen Duanhong said Xi's remarks sent a signal of stability, peace, and openness to the Hong Kong society and the international community against the backdrop of a complex and ever-changing world situation.

