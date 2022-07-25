Xi extends congratulations to new Albanian president
BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message on Sunday to Bajram Begaj on assuming the office as Albanian president.
Xi pointed out that China and Albania enjoy profound traditional friendship, adding that in recent years, with the joint building of the Belt and Road and China-Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) cooperation as platforms, the two countries have enhanced political mutual trust, strengthened policy communication and promoted practical cooperation, making new progress in bilateral relations.
He noted that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Albania relations and is ready to work with President Begaj to deepen bilateral exchanges in all areas and consolidate the fruits of mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and their people.
