Xi signs order to commend outstanding officer, military unit

Xinhua) 08:06, July 28, 2022

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to commend an outstanding officer and a military unit.

Sun Baosong, commander of Troop 92853 of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), was given a first-class merit citation in combat-readiness training and PLA Troop 96763 was given a second-class merit citation.

