Xi says Marxism shows new vitality in 21st century

Xinhua) 09:06, July 29, 2022

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that Marxism has been showing new vitality in the 21st century, calling on all Marxist political parties to make the theory more relevant to the national conditions and the times.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory message to the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Marxist Political Parties Forum in Beijing.

Marxism is an open, developing theory, said Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. Only when it is adapted to each country's specific condition can it take root in a country, and only when it keeps abreast of the times can it be full of vitality.

He said Marxism in the 21st century has been opening up new horizons and increasingly showing new vitality, thanks to the arduous exploration and concerted efforts of Marxist political parties of all countries.

Xi said the CPC has been integrating the basic principles of Marxism with China's specific conditions and fine traditional Chinese culture, adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the times, and unswervingly forging ahead on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Profound changes unseen in a century are evolving rapidly across the world, and humanity again stands at a crossroads in history, he noted.

It is the common responsibility of Marxist political parties to make Marxism more relevant to national conditions and the times to illuminate the road ahead for humanity with the light of truth, Xi said.

Xi said the CPC is ready to strengthen exchanges and dialogue with Marxist political parties in other countries, keep in mind their own national conditions and the trend of the times, and continue to enrich and develop Marxism, so that Marxism will display greater power of truth in the process of jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The forum is hosted by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee. More than 300 representatives from over 100 Marxist, left-wing political parties and political organizations in more than 70 countries attended the forum virtually.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and Gennady Zyuganov, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, congratulated on the forum.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)