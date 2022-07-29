Home>>
Xi warns against misperceiving China-U.S. ties, misreading China's development
(Xinhua) 09:03, July 29, 2022
BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that to approach and define China-U.S. relations in terms of strategic competition and view China as the primary rival and the most serious long-term challenge would be misperceiving China-U.S. relations and misreading China's development, and would mislead the people of the two countries and the international community.
Xi made the remarks when having talks with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, over phone on Thursday.
The two sides need to maintain communication at all levels and make good use of existing communication channels to promote bilateral cooperation, he added.
