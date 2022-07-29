China firmly opposes "Taiwan independence," external interference: Xi

Xinhua) 08:56, July 29, 2022

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes secession aimed at "Taiwan independence" and external interference, and never allows any room for "Taiwan independence" forces in whatever form, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks when having talks over phone with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden.

He urged the U.S. side to honor the one-China principle and implement the three China-U.S. joint communiques both in word and in deed.

Biden said U.S.-China cooperation benefits not only the people of the two countries, but also people of all countries.

He reiterated that the one-China policy of the United States has not changed and will not change, and that the United States does not support "Taiwan independence."

