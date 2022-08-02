Foreign Affairs Committee of CPPCC National Committee issues statement on Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee on Tuesday released a statement in response to the visit to China's Taiwan region by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Following is the full text of the statement:

On Aug. 2, in disregard of the Chinese side's firm opposition, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region. The move gravely violates the one-China principle and the stipulations in the three China-U.S. joint communiques, gravely violates the basic norms governing international relations, gravely undermines the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, gravely damages China-U.S. relations, and is a major political provocation against the Chinese side. The CPPCC National Committee firmly opposes and strongly condemns the visit.

There is only one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The Taiwan question is China's internal affairs. We firmly oppose any attempt and act aiming to split China, firmly oppose interference by any external forces in the peaceful reunification of China, and allow no country to meddle with the Taiwan question in any form. China must and will be reunified; this is an unstoppable trend of history. No one should underestimate the strong resolve, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive core issue in China-U.S. relations. Regarding the Taiwan question, the current U.S. administration has on multiple occasions made the commitment to adhering to the one-China policy and not supporting "Taiwan independence." However, some recent remarks and actions by the U.S. side are in stark contrast to the commitment. We urge the U.S. side to honor its words, cease any kind of official exchanges with China's Taiwan region, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, stop sending any wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and not to go further down the dangerous path. Any erroneous act that goes against the historical trend, aims to make an issue out of the Taiwan question and undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity is doomed to fail, and will boomerang in the end.

