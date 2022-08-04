PLA Eastern Theater Command conducts joint exercises around Taiwan Island

Xinhua) 08:20, August 04, 2022

NANJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Wednesday organized joint combat training exercises in the northern, southwestern and southeastern waters and airspace off the Taiwan Island.

The exercises involved troops from the Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force and Logistic Support Force under the Eastern Theater Command.

The exercises focused on key training sessions including joint blockade, sea target assault, strike on ground targets, and airspace control operation, and the joint combat capabilities of the troops got tested in the military operations.

