Chinese mainland suspends export of natural sand to Taiwan: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 14:03, August 03, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The export of natural sand to the Taiwan region will be suspended starting Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said.

The move is in accordance with the Chinese mainland's relevant laws and regulations, said an MOC spokesperson on Wednesday.

