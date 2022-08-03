Chinese mainland suspends entry of certain fruits, fish products from Taiwan

Xinhua) 09:51, August 03, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese mainland will suspend the entry of citrus fruits and two types of fish products from the Taiwan region starting Wednesday, said the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The entry of citrus fruits, including grapefruits, lemons, and oranges, as well as chilled largehead hairtail and frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan, will be suspended in accordance with the mainland's relevant regulations, the GAC said in an online statement Wednesday.

Customs declarations of the above-mentioned products were suspended starting Wednesday, and relevant enterprises would be kept informed, it said.

Since last year, customs authorities on the Chinese mainland have, several times, detected Planococcus minor, as well as excessive residues of fenthion and dimethoate in citrus fruits imported from Taiwan, the GAC said.

In June this year, packages of chilled largehead hairtail and frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan tested positive for COVID-19, it noted.

The decisions were made to prevent risks, the GAC said.

