Chinese mainland suspends entry of certain fruits, fish products from Taiwan
BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese mainland will suspend the entry of citrus fruits and two types of fish products from the Taiwan region starting Wednesday, said the General Administration of Customs (GAC).
The entry of citrus fruits, including grapefruits, lemons, and oranges, as well as chilled largehead hairtail and frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan, will be suspended in accordance with the mainland's relevant regulations, the GAC said in an online statement Wednesday.
Customs declarations of the above-mentioned products were suspended starting Wednesday, and relevant enterprises would be kept informed, it said.
Since last year, customs authorities on the Chinese mainland have, several times, detected Planococcus minor, as well as excessive residues of fenthion and dimethoate in citrus fruits imported from Taiwan, the GAC said.
In June this year, packages of chilled largehead hairtail and frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan tested positive for COVID-19, it noted.
The decisions were made to prevent risks, the GAC said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Spokesperson for Taiwan Work Office of CPC Central Committee makes remarks on punishing die-hard "Taiwan independence" elements
- PLA Eastern Theater Command to launch joint military operations around Taiwan Island
- Foreign Affairs Committee of CPPCC National Committee issues statement on Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region
- US bears all the responsibility for consequences of Pelosi's risky trip: China Daily editorial
- NPC Standing Committee spokesperson makes remarks on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region
- Taiwan Work Office of CPC Central Committee issues statement on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
- Notice authorized to be released by Xinhua News Agency
- Statement by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
- U.S. treachery on Taiwan question only to hurt its national credibility: Chinese FM
- U.S. should take full responsibility for escalating tensions across Taiwan Strait: Chinese spokesperson
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.