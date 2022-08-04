Taiwan's return to motherland a historical inevitability: Chinese FM
PHNOM PENH, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday made clear here China's solemn position on Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region.
Wang, who is attending meetings on East Asia cooperation and on a visit to Cambodia, told reporters that Pelosi's tour is a complete farce.
Wang said the U.S. side, under the guise of so-called "democracy," is doing the heinous deeds of violating China's sovereignty.
Such "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces represented by Tsai Ing-wen, riding the U.S. coattails, have betrayed the righteousness of the great national cause, said Wang.
These perverse practices will not change the international consensus that there is only one China, nor will they change the historical trend that Taiwan will return to the motherland, Wang said.
Those who play with fire will not end up well, and those who violate China's sovereignty will certainly be penalized, he added.
