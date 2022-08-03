Pakistan reaffirms ‘One-China’ policy

People's Daily Online) 16:55, August 03, 2022

Pakistan reaffirmed on Wednesday its strong commitment to “One-China” Policy, saying it firmly supports China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Pakistan is deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, which has "serious implications for regional peace and stability," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said in a statement.

"The world is already reeling through a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilizing implications for international food and energy security. The world cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy," the statement said.

The statement further said that Pakistan strongly believes that "inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and peaceful resolution of issues by upholding of principles of UN charter, international law and bilateral agreements."

