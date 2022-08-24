Home>>
J-20 stealth fighter jet rehearses at Changchun Air Show
(People's Daily App) 15:58, August 24, 2022
China's advanced J-20 stealth fighter jets will perform at the upcoming PLA Air Force event in Changchun, Jilin Province. Here are the rehearsals.
(Produced by Li Peitian and Dong Feng; source: AVIC)
