PLA garrison in Hong Kong completes 25th routine rotation

Xinhua) 08:50, August 30, 2022

HONG KONG, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Monday completed the 25th rotation since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997.

Approved by the Central Military Commission (CMC), the move is a routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The officers and soldiers leaving Hong Kong on rotation had successfully completed all tasks centered on defense during their garrison in Hong Kong.

On their departure, through the garrison's information office, they thanked all sectors of the Hong Kong society and the general public for their support during their stay in Hong Kong.

The new personnel, before arriving at the garrison barracks, have undergone solid training and carried out studies to master the skills necessary to fulfill the defense duty for Hong Kong.

They pledged to resolutely obey the command of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Central Military Commission and CMC Chairman Xi Jinping, strive to grasp the new situation and task requirements, strictly abide by the Basic Law of the HKSAR, the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the HKSAR and other HKSAR laws, and continue to improve their ability to carry out the mission, so as to make active contributions to maintaining national security and the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, and to promoting the sustained success of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong.

