PLA exercises legitimate move to safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:56, August 26, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson said on Thursday that the recent military exercises and training of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the Taiwan Island are legitimate and just actions to defend China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to groundless accusations by U.S. and Japanese officials regarding the military exercises and training activities carried out by the Chinese military.

"The remarks made by officials of relevant countries were nothing but completely confusing right with wrong and shifting blame, to which China has made clear its firm opposition on multiple occasions," Tan said.

The series of military exercises and training conducted by the PLA near China's Taiwan Island were open, transparent, professional and appropriate, and served as a warning and counterattack to the provocateurs and troublemakers, Tan said.

The United States, as the initiator of the crisis, should and must bear full responsibility for it, Tan said. He added that the U.S. side should earnestly abide by the one-China principle and take immediate measures to correct its mistakes, instead of further escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

The spokesperson noted that Japan has recently echoed the negative words and deeds of the United States regarding Taiwan and hyped up the so-called "China military threat", which he said is extremely irresponsible.

"For stome time, Japan has continued to increase its defense budget and strengthen its military deployment, which has aroused high vigilance among countries in the region and the international community," he said.

The spokesperson urged the Japanese side to honestly reflect on its history of aggression, stop spreading rumors against and smearing the Chinese side, and do more things that are conducive to enhancing mutual trust with its neighbors and maintaining regional peace and stability.

Responding to the recent provocations of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities in pursuit of "Taiwan independence," Tan said the Chinese military will continue to engage in actions and take countermeasures against "Taiwan independence" separatist activities.

