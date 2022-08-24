Taiwan's July jobless rate sets new high of 3.78 pct over nine months
TAIPEI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's unemployment rate rose to 3.78 percent in July, setting a new record high over the past nine months, said the island's statistics agency on Monday.
A total of 448,000 people on the island became unemployed in July, 6,000 or 1.33 percent more than the previous month, said the agency.
When looking at age groups, the jobless rate was found to be particularly high among young job hunters, aged below 30. Statistics show that the ratio was 12.68 percent among those aged between 20 and 24 and 6.24 percent between 25 and 29.
Taiwan's unemployment rate over the first seven months this year was 3.68 percent on average, and the ratio is estimated to continue rising in August, according to the agency.
Meanwhile, a total of 11,397,000 people on the island landed jobs in July, slightly more than the previous month, while the average figure for the first seven months this year was 11,418,000, declining 0.28 percent year on year, the agency added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: U.S.-Taiwan collusion illegitimate, unjustifiable
- Spokesperson deplores Japanese politicians' Taiwan visits
- Taiwan Taekwondo teacher now rooted in Fuzhou
- Has U.S. really "exercised great restraint?"
- Chinese Embassy in Cambodia helps scam victims from Taiwan island; DPP incompetence policy failure exposed
- U.S. attempts to use Taiwan question to contain China doomed to fail, Pakistani analysts say
- U.S. fallacies about Taiwan question reveal extortionist logic
- Taiwan detects local Omicron BA.4 cases, identified as family cluster
- Spokesperson denounces proposed U.S.-Taiwan trade agreement
- U.S. the one changing status quo in Taiwan Strait
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.