U.S. attempts to use Taiwan question to contain China doomed to fail, Pakistani analysts say

Xinhua) 08:55, August 22, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. attempts to use the Taiwan question to contain China are doomed to fail, and the international community has long been aware of the sinister intentions of the United States and its Western allies against China, Pakistani analysts have said.

The recent visit of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to China's Taiwan region despite China's strong opposition is meddling in the country's internal affairs, they said in a seminar on China-U.S. relations organized by the Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution on Thursday.

They added that such a move has seriously undermined peace across the Taiwan Straits and regional stability.

Taiwan has belonged to China since ancient times, said former Pakistani Ambassador to China Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi.

The United States also disregarded the three China-U.S. joint communiques, which clearly state that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government of China, and that Taiwan is part of China, Hashmi said.

The United States is trying to use the Taiwan question and other issues to contain China, said Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, a professor of politics and international relations at Pakistan's Quaid-i-Azam University.

