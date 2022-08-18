Punitive measures against diehard "Taiwan independence" secessionists have sufficient legal basis: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:09, August 18, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- A State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson on Wednesday said that Taiwan is a part of China and there is a sufficient legal basis for China to impose punitive measures on diehard "Taiwan independence" secessionists.

Answering a question from the press, spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang said that no one who endangers China's sovereignty, security or development interests can escape punishment stipulated by national law.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities and a handful of diehard "Taiwan independence" secessionists have wantonly undermined relations across the Taiwan Strait, pushed for visits to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the U.S. Congress, and colluded with external forces to make provocations in order to proceed with their "Taiwan independence" agenda, Ma noted. He said that they should be held responsible for putting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait in jeopardy.

Taking resolute measures against diehard "Taiwan independence" secessionists in accordance with the law and putting an end to activities seeking "Taiwan independence" are just moves to safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, essential tasks to safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and inherent requirements for the promotion of the peaceful development of relations across the Strait, Ma said. He said such measures are completely justified, reasonable and legitimate.

"If the DPP authorities continue to go against the tide of history and our nation's greater good, embolden or support diehard 'Taiwan independence' secessionists in making provocations and even proceeding with their 'Taiwan independence' agenda to the end, we will take further necessary steps to resolutely thwart any attempt to split China," he said.

