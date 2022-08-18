U.S. the one creating troubles in Taiwan Strait

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi recently made a provocative visit to China's Taiwan region. The U.S., in disregard of facts, made irresponsible remarks before and after the visit, in an attempt to accuse China of escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, find excuses for its behaviors that change the status quo in the strait, and smear China's legitimate and reasonable countermeasures.

The U.S. fallacies exposed the country's extortionist logic, and further revealed the true colors as the largest destroyer of regional stability and peace in the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. smeared that China's countermeasures were overreacting, irresponsible and provocative, and claimed that China's practices undermine regional peace and security, which is totally putting the blame on the victim.

China has lodged strong opposition and serious representations before Pelosi's visit. The fact is clear that the U.S. made a malicious provocation first, and China has been compelled to act in self-defense. China's response was reasonable, legitimate and necessary. The international community has its fair judgment, and the scheme of the U.S. to distort facts will only end up in vain.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seriously violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués. It deviated from the U.S. political commitment to "maintain cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations with the people of Taiwan."

The U.S. Congress is a part of the U.S. government, and Pelosi is the third-highest ranking figure in the government. The U.S. is well aware of the severe consequences caused by Pelosi's provocative visit. Before the visit, some voices in the U.S. had warned that the visit would be a huge mistake and an unnecessary provocation, and might escalate tensions in the region. U.S. mainstream media generally believed that "nothing good" but more instabilities will come of Pelosi's risky move.

China has every reason to take resolute and forceful countermeasures to safeguard its core interests.

To safeguard the peace in the Taiwan Strait, China has always acted responsibly and made diplomatic efforts to the greatest extent. The country has repeatedly warned the U.S. of the severe consequences of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and made clear that China would not sit idly by. It said it allows no room for any form of “Taiwan independence” separatist forces and all consequences arising therefrom should be borne by the U.S. side.

The international society has also warned the U.S., pointing out the visit was an unnecessary provocation and would trigger a serious crisis.

However, the U.S. politician still arrived in Taiwan，which is obviously a deliberate provocation and a result of the U.S. side's indulgence.

As the one that escalated the tensions in the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. is not reflecting on its mistakes, but blaming China for taking "irresponsible" countermeasures.

If China took no action when the U.S. interfered in its domestic affairs and infringed on its sovereignty, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as other principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations would be proved valueless. The interests of developing countries, which account for over 80 percent of the global population, would also be left unprotected.

The practice of the U.S. government, which always pays lip service to protect international relations, once again proved to the world that the U.S. is indeed the biggest destroyer of international rules.

The fallacies of the U.S. fully revealed the country's hegemonic thinking and hypocritical double standard. They mark another bankruptcy of American credibility.

Pelosi's visit proves that the U.S. doesn't allow others to take justifiable and reasonable countermeasures though the country itself has broken its political promises, violated another country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and breached the basic norms governing international relations.

The White House said its provocative practice was "peaceful," but called China's legitimate action to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity "extreme, disproportionate and escalatory military response." It shows nothing but hegemonic thinking and extortionist logic.

A just cause enjoys abundant support while an unjust one finds little. Over 170 countries have reaffirmed their commitment to the one-China principle, to show support for China's righteous position and oppose the provocation from the U.S.

Many voices pointed out that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was a blatant provocation that would undermine security in Asia, and the irresponsible practice of the U.S. must be condemned.

The U.S. should wake up from its hegemonic dream and listen to the voice of justice from the international society.

History is impartial. It keeps track of everything a country has done. Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was planned by the U.S., which is undeniable no matter how many fallacies the U.S. has made. The U.S. is the one to blame for escalating tensions and undermining stability in the Taiwan Strait.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

