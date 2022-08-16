The routine live-fire drills build a full-demensional combat system on the sea

CGTN) 14:21, August 16, 2022

A five-member U.S. Congressional delegation visited Taiwan on Sunday on the heels of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to the island in early August. China has voiced strong opposition against the U.S. lawmakers' provocations. China's Eastern Theater Command doubled down on live-fire drills around the waters and airspace of Taiwan island on Monday. CGTN's host Tian Wei talked to Meng Xiangqing, the deputy director of Strategic Research Institution, National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army in China. Meng said that the live-fire drills was becoming a routine drill and had built a full-dimensional combat system on the sea.

