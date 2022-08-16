Chinese spokesperson slams U.S. Congress members' visit to Taiwan

Xinhua) 08:55, August 16, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday voiced firm opposition to a visit to China's Taiwan region by some U.S. politicians and members of the U.S. Congress.

Their visit to Taiwan is further evidence of the violation of the U.S. commitments concerning the Taiwan question and an act of sabotage against peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Such wrongful acts have seriously violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, Ma added.

Some Americans have not learned a lesson from serious consequences of Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, and Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have repeatedly drawn in external anti-China forces to make provocations aiming at "Taiwan independence," Ma noted.

These acts have fully exposed sinister intentions of the United States to contain China by using Taiwan, and of the DPP authorities to seek "independence" through soliciting U.S. support, Ma added.

The DPP authorities will receive more severe punishment if they continue banking on external forces to seek "Taiwan independence," the spokesperson warned.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)