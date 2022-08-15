Home>>
Taiwan universities see shortfall in enrollment
(Xinhua) 08:37, August 15, 2022
TAIPEI, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- A total of 51 universities in Taiwan failed to meet their enrollment targets this year, with 14,493 places unfilled, the island's university admission authority has said.
The shortfall is much higher than a year earlier, due partly to a declining birthrate.
Only 11 universities in Taiwan, mostly top universities, completed their recruitment plans this year, while both public and private universities took a hit from the student shortfalls due to the low birthrate, said the authority.
Statistics showed that the number of college students in Taiwan dropped below 1 million in 2021 and is expected to fall to 847,000 by 2037.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: Relying on external forces will achieve nothing for Taiwan's separatists
- Taiwan lowers 2022 economic growth forecast, ups CPI growth expectation
- Taiwan studies experts discuss important discourses in white paper
- Commentary: Grasp the new starting point for China's reunification
- 'One country, two systems' to be 'recognized' by Taiwan island; smearing of DPP authorities cannot deny goodwill of the mainland
- Commentary: Complete reunification of China is an unstoppable trend
- Taiwan studies experts expound on significance of white paper
- Overseas Chinese express shared aspiration for China's complete reunification
- Commentary: CPC strong leadership core of national reunification
- Int'l community lauds white paper on Taiwan as China reaffirms position, resolution on reunification
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.