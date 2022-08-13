Taiwan studies experts discuss important discourses in white paper

August 13, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Released at a right time, the white paper on the Taiwan question and China's reunification bears great significance and has boosted public morale, Taiwan studies experts said Friday.

Over 30 experts and scholars on the Taiwan question discussed important discourses in the white paper, titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era," at a think tank forum held in Beijing.

The white paper systemically combs through the basis in history and jurisprudence that Taiwan has belonged to China since ancient times, experts agreed at the forum on China's reunification in the new era.

It gives a comprehensive summary of the Communist Party of China's (CPC) resolute efforts, major achievements and precious experience in promoting China's complete reunification, experts said.

The white paper also exposes the absurdity and risks of the Democratic Progressive Party intensifying provocative actions to seek "Taiwan independence," and of the United States stepping up efforts to play the "Taiwan card," experts noted.

It systemically elaborates on the position and policies of the CPC and the Chinese government in advancing national reunification in the new era, and projects the bright prospects after the peaceful reunification is achieved under "one country, two systems," experts said.

On the recent visit to China's Taiwan region by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in disregard of China's strong opposition and solemn representations, experts agreed it was a serious violation of the international order and rules by the U.S. side.

The move had severely undermined peace in the Taiwan Straits and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, experts said, adding that China's countermeasures are timely, necessary, reasonable and legitimate.

The forum was organized by the Institute of Taiwan Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

