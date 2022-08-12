Taiwan studies experts expound on significance of white paper

Xinhua) 09:01, August 12, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- The release of a white paper on Taiwan question and China's reunification is of great significance, Taiwan studies experts said.

The white paper, titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era," was released by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the State Council Information Office on Wednesday.

Wu Yongping, head of the Institute of Taiwan Studies under Tsinghua University, said the white paper demonstrates the resolve of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people and their commitment to national reunification.

Experts said that the trend toward a closer bond between people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits will not be intimidated or obstructed by the Democratic Progressive Party authorities.

They said the release of the white paper further serves to shape the trend of fighting against "Taiwan independence" and advancing national reunification, and demonstrates the irresistible historical trend of national reunification.

According to the white paper, after reunification, foreign countries can continue to develop economic and cultural relations with Taiwan. With the approval of the central government of China, they may set up consulates or other official and quasi-official institutions in Taiwan, international organizations and agencies may establish offices, relevant international conventions can be applied, and relevant international conferences can be held there.

Wang Yingjin, director of the cross-Straits relations research center of the Renmin University of China, said the white paper has provided details on what is envisioned for Taiwan's external exchanges after reunification. This demonstrates good will, he said.

